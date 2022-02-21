No pass, no worries: Free SXSW events to attend this year

FILE – SXSW Interactive and Film Festival attendees crowd the Austin Convention Center on March 9, 2013, in Austin, Texas. After the pandemic forced the South by Southwest Film Festival to turn virtual the last two years, the Austin, Texas, festival is plotting a largely in-person event this March, with the premieres of the third season of Donald Glover’s “Atlanta,” the latest from Richard Linklater and the Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum comedy “The Lost City.” (AP Photo/Jack Plunkett, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the South by Southwest Conference & Festivals set to return for in-person and virtual options this March, key figures from the tech, film, music and political industries are set to take the stage here in Austin and online. But for those unable to buy a pass, SXSW still has several free events in store.

Here’s a day-by-day look at free events open to the public.

Friday, March 11

“Not Only Will I Stare”: art program curated by Dr. Simone Browne, UT Austin

Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Location: Christian-Green Gallery, 201 E. 21st St., Jester Hall A232, Austin

Christian-Green Gallery, 201 E. 21st St., Jester Hall A232, Austin Description: “Not Only Will I Stare” analyzes the “surveillance of Black life,” with focuses on policing, incarceration and the state of the FBI. Artists featured in the curation include Sadie Barnette, Sable Elyse Smith and American Artist. Dr. Simone Browne, an associate professor in UT Austin’s African & African Diaspora department, curated the show.

Saturday, March 12

European Union at SXSW

Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

10 a.m.-10 p.m. Location: Native Bar & Cafe, 807 E. 4th St., Austin

Native Bar & Cafe, 807 E. 4th St., Austin Description: “EU@SXSW” is an inside look at culture, creativity, diversity, technology and trade extending from the European Union. The show includes highlights of European business endeavors, music from European artists growing in popularity and the transatlantic relationship between Europe and the Untied States.

“Not Only Will I Stare”: art program curated by Dr. Simone Browne, UT Austin

Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Location: Christian-Green Gallery, 201 E. 21st St., Jester Hall A232, Austin

Christian-Green Gallery, 201 E. 21st St., Jester Hall A232, Austin Description: “Not Only Will I Stare” analyzes the “surveillance of Black life,” with focuses on policing, incarceration and the state of the FBI. Artists featured in the curation include Sadie Barnette, Sable Elyse Smith and American Artist. Dr. Simone Browne, an associate professor in UT Austin’s African & African Diaspora department, curated the show.

Wellness Expo

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Location: Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road, Austin

Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road, Austin Description: The SXSW Wellness Expo is a two-day event that features companies specializing in healthy living and the wellness industry.

Disney+ Outdoor Screenings at SXSW: Disney’s Jungle Cruise

Time: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Location: Long Center Terrace, 701 W. Riverside Drive, Austin

Long Center Terrace, 701 W. Riverside Drive, Austin Description: This free outdoor screening of Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” follows the adventures of actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as their characters, Frank Wolff and Dr. Lily Houghton, as they journey the Amazon in search of an ancient tree known for its power of healing and medicinal benefits.

Disney+ Outdoor Screenings at SXSW: Disney’s Cruella

Time: 3:30-6 p.m.

3:30-6 p.m. Location: Long Center Terrace, 701 W. Riverside Drive, Austin

Long Center Terrace, 701 W. Riverside Drive, Austin Description: In Disney’s “Cruella,” Academy Award winner Emma Stone portrays the origin of one of Disney’s most iconic villains, Cruella de Vil.

Disney+ Outdoor Screenings at SXSW: Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Time: 7:30-9:45 p.m.

7:30-9:45 p.m. Location: Long Center Terrace, 701 W. Riverside Drive, Austin

Long Center Terrace, 701 W. Riverside Drive, Austin Description: Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu and follows Shang-Chi, a San Francisco resident with a secret history and connection to the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Sunday, March 13

European Union at SXSW

Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

10 a.m.-10 p.m. Location: Native Bar & Cafe, 807 E. 4th St., Austin

Native Bar & Cafe, 807 E. 4th St., Austin Description: “EU@SXSW” is an inside look at culture, creativity, diversity, technology and trade extending from the European Union. The show includes highlights of European business endeavors, music from European artists growing in popularity and the transatlantic relationship between Europe and the Untied States.

Wellness Expo

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Location: Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road, Austin

Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road, Austin Description: The SXSW Wellness Expo is a two-day event that features companies specializing in healthy living and the wellness industry.

eMLS Cup presented by Coca-Cola

Time: 2-5:30 p.m.

2-5:30 p.m. Location: Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Center, 310 W. Willie Nelson Blvd., Austin

Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Center, 310 W. Willie Nelson Blvd., Austin Description: The finale of Major League Soccer’s FIFA esports league has arrived, and FIFA players will compete to win the title of the best FIFA player in North America and earn a share of a $35,000 prize pool. Attendees can enjoy food and drinks, music, free merchandise and FIFA open play at the event.

Monday, March 14

European Union at SXSW

Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

10 a.m.-10 p.m. Location: Native Bar & Cafe, 807 E. 4th St., Austin

Native Bar & Cafe, 807 E. 4th St., Austin Description: “EU@SXSW” is an inside look at culture, creativity, diversity, technology and trade extending from the European Union. The show includes highlights of European business endeavors, music from European artists growing in popularity and the transatlantic relationship between Europe and the Untied States.

Tuesday, March 15: EVENTS TBD

Wednesday, March 16: EVENTS TBD

Thursday, March 17

Flatstock 77

Time: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Location: Austin Convention Center (Exhibit Halls 4 & 5), 500 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

Austin Convention Center (Exhibit Halls 4 & 5), 500 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin Description: Flatstock 77 features art from some of the world’s best poster artists, with posters including various styles, colors and techniques. Posters are available for purchase.

Friday, March 18

Flatstock 77

Time: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Location: Austin Convention Center (Exhibit Halls 4 & 5), 500 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

Austin Convention Center (Exhibit Halls 4 & 5), 500 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin Description: Flatstock 77 features art from some of the world’s best poster artists, with posters including various styles, colors and techniques. Posters are available for purchase.

Saturday, March 19

Flatstock 77

Time: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Location: Austin Convention Center (Exhibit Halls 4 & 5), 500 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

Austin Convention Center (Exhibit Halls 4 & 5), 500 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin Description: Flatstock 77 features art from some of the world’s best poster artists, with posters including various styles, colors and techniques. Posters are available for purchase.

Sunday, March 20: EVENTS TBD

SXSW is set to add additional free events to its conference lineup. Check back here or on SXSW’s website for new events.