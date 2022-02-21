No pass, no worries: Free SXSW events to attend this year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the South by Southwest Conference & Festivals set to return for in-person and virtual options this March, key figures from the tech, film, music and political industries are set to take the stage here in Austin and online. But for those unable to buy a pass, SXSW still has several free events in store.
Here’s a day-by-day look at free events open to the public.
Friday, March 11
“Not Only Will I Stare”: art program curated by Dr. Simone Browne, UT Austin
- Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Location: Christian-Green Gallery, 201 E. 21st St., Jester Hall A232, Austin
- Description: “Not Only Will I Stare” analyzes the “surveillance of Black life,” with focuses on policing, incarceration and the state of the FBI. Artists featured in the curation include Sadie Barnette, Sable Elyse Smith and American Artist. Dr. Simone Browne, an associate professor in UT Austin’s African & African Diaspora department, curated the show.
Saturday, March 12
European Union at SXSW
- Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Location: Native Bar & Cafe, 807 E. 4th St., Austin
- Description: “EU@SXSW” is an inside look at culture, creativity, diversity, technology and trade extending from the European Union. The show includes highlights of European business endeavors, music from European artists growing in popularity and the transatlantic relationship between Europe and the Untied States.
“Not Only Will I Stare”: art program curated by Dr. Simone Browne, UT Austin
- Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Location: Christian-Green Gallery, 201 E. 21st St., Jester Hall A232, Austin
- Description: “Not Only Will I Stare” analyzes the “surveillance of Black life,” with focuses on policing, incarceration and the state of the FBI. Artists featured in the curation include Sadie Barnette, Sable Elyse Smith and American Artist. Dr. Simone Browne, an associate professor in UT Austin’s African & African Diaspora department, curated the show.
Wellness Expo
- Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Location: Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road, Austin
- Description: The SXSW Wellness Expo is a two-day event that features companies specializing in healthy living and the wellness industry.
Disney+ Outdoor Screenings at SXSW: Disney’s Jungle Cruise
- Time: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Location: Long Center Terrace, 701 W. Riverside Drive, Austin
- Description: This free outdoor screening of Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” follows the adventures of actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as their characters, Frank Wolff and Dr. Lily Houghton, as they journey the Amazon in search of an ancient tree known for its power of healing and medicinal benefits.
Disney+ Outdoor Screenings at SXSW: Disney’s Cruella
- Time: 3:30-6 p.m.
- Location: Long Center Terrace, 701 W. Riverside Drive, Austin
- Description: In Disney’s “Cruella,” Academy Award winner Emma Stone portrays the origin of one of Disney’s most iconic villains, Cruella de Vil.
Disney+ Outdoor Screenings at SXSW: Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings
- Time: 7:30-9:45 p.m.
- Location: Long Center Terrace, 701 W. Riverside Drive, Austin
- Description: Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu and follows Shang-Chi, a San Francisco resident with a secret history and connection to the mysterious Ten Rings organization.
Sunday, March 13
European Union at SXSW
- Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Location: Native Bar & Cafe, 807 E. 4th St., Austin
- Description: “EU@SXSW” is an inside look at culture, creativity, diversity, technology and trade extending from the European Union. The show includes highlights of European business endeavors, music from European artists growing in popularity and the transatlantic relationship between Europe and the Untied States.
Wellness Expo
- Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Location: Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road, Austin
- Description: The SXSW Wellness Expo is a two-day event that features companies specializing in healthy living and the wellness industry.
eMLS Cup presented by Coca-Cola
- Time: 2-5:30 p.m.
- Location: Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Center, 310 W. Willie Nelson Blvd., Austin
- Description: The finale of Major League Soccer’s FIFA esports league has arrived, and FIFA players will compete to win the title of the best FIFA player in North America and earn a share of a $35,000 prize pool. Attendees can enjoy food and drinks, music, free merchandise and FIFA open play at the event.
Monday, March 14
European Union at SXSW
- Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Location: Native Bar & Cafe, 807 E. 4th St., Austin
- Description: “EU@SXSW” is an inside look at culture, creativity, diversity, technology and trade extending from the European Union. The show includes highlights of European business endeavors, music from European artists growing in popularity and the transatlantic relationship between Europe and the Untied States.
Tuesday, March 15: EVENTS TBD
Wednesday, March 16: EVENTS TBD
Thursday, March 17
Flatstock 77
- Time: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Location: Austin Convention Center (Exhibit Halls 4 & 5), 500 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
- Description: Flatstock 77 features art from some of the world’s best poster artists, with posters including various styles, colors and techniques. Posters are available for purchase.
Friday, March 18
Flatstock 77
- Time: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Location: Austin Convention Center (Exhibit Halls 4 & 5), 500 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
- Description: Flatstock 77 features art from some of the world’s best poster artists, with posters including various styles, colors and techniques. Posters are available for purchase.
Saturday, March 19
Flatstock 77
- Time: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Location: Austin Convention Center (Exhibit Halls 4 & 5), 500 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
- Description: Flatstock 77 features art from some of the world’s best poster artists, with posters including various styles, colors and techniques. Posters are available for purchase.
Sunday, March 20: EVENTS TBD
SXSW is set to add additional free events to its conference lineup. Check back here or on SXSW’s website for new events.