More than 11K scooters, e-bikes to operate in Austin during SXSW

More than 11,000 scooters and electric bikes will be available for use during the 2022 South by Southwest Conference & Festivals. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On the eve of the 2022 South by Southwest Conference & Festivals, Austin residents and visitors might notice a new sea of scooters lying about around town. With traffic volumes heightened as tourists flood the capital city, city transportation leaders are encouraging residents to hitch a ride, scooter style.

Data from Austin Transportation Department’s Shared Micromobility documents report there are currently 11,176 scooters and electric bikes available for use, as of this month — 253 bicycles and 10,923 scooters. The city authorized use for four providers, outlined below:

Bird: 4,500 scooters

Lime: 5,850 scooters; 500 bicycles

LINK: 1,500 scooters

Wheels: 1,750 sit-down scooters

And while residents and visitors might notice what seems to be more scooters near the downtown corridor, the volume of individual scooters and e-bikes hasn’t been modified for SXSW. ATD officials told KXAN providers’ six-month licenses are authorized twice a year, in June and December; temporary specialty permits to increase the number of authorized scooters and bikes weren’t issued for SXSW.

For first-time providers, licensed fleet sizes are limited to 500 devices and can operate in the downtown area only. Upon licensing renewal, companies can then request expanding their scooter and bike fleet size.

With many roadways partially or fully closed in the downtown corridor for SXSW, city transportation officials encourage attendees to utilize mass and micromobility transit options when getting to and from the festival. During the spring festival season, roadways such as East 6th Street, Rainy Street, Congress Avenue and Red River Street will be partially or fully closed to through vehicle traffic.

Sixth, Red River and Rainey streets each will close to traffic daily and be pedestrian-only zones, officials said. Signs will be posted outside of barricades requesting riders dismount their scooters or bikes outside the barricades and walk to their event. While attendees are permitted to walk through with their scooter or bike, they are asked not to leave the device inside the barrier zones. If traveling to the other side of the barriers, riders are asked to dismount and walk their device through the barriers before remounting and riding on the other side.

A downtown look at partial and fully closures, event barriers and pedestrian pickup and drop off zones. (Courtesy: Austin Transportation Department)

City officials said all cyclists and micromobility riders are required to adhere to traffic laws as motorists, unless told otherwise by a police officer or traffic signals, signs and directives in the area. Children under the age of 17 are required to wear a helmet while using a device.

Riders are not allowed to use cellphones or other electronic devices while operating a device. Parked bikes and scooters “must not impede or obstruct pedestrian traffic on sidewalk paths,” per city regulations.

For more information on SXSW transportation operations — including shuttles, rideshares and Capital Metro public transit offerings — click here.