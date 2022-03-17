AUSTIN (KXAN) — Step inside an “interdimensional portal” at South by Southwest.

Meow Wolf is back in Austin to give SXSW attendees an unforgettable experience. The arts and entertainment company combined forces with immersive sound company Spatial, to crack open a new “mysterious liminal realm.”

Meow Wolf is best known for its trippy and colorful installations hailing from Santa Fe, New Mexico, with other permanent locations in Las Vegas and Denver. It’s a treat the company brought an all-new exhibit titled “Spatial Holodeck” to the capital city.

“Visitors will experience a psychedelic landscape of creative potential, where lost ideas manifest into islands of vibrant possibility,” said Sandra Wang, Senior Creative Director for Meow Wolf in a media release. “Each island is a world of its own, which was built with the intent to reunite with the lost pieces of our imagination.”

Many of the handmade exhibits were constructed using recycled materials.

The portal opened next to The Sunset Room on E. 3rd Street in downtown Austin. It was for a limited time, so you’ll have to wait until next year. This is not the first time Meow Wolf landed in Austin for SXSW. It made an appearance in 2016, and then again in 2018.