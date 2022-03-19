AUSTIN (KXAN) — The final weekend of South by Southwest has arrived but there are still quite a few events to catch Saturday.
The keynote speaker on Saturday is Michelle Zauner who will be signing copies of her book Crying in H Mart: A Memoir. That will happen at 1 p.m. in the Austin Convention Center, ballroom D.
There will also be an Austin Stands with Ukraine showcase at the Speakeasy featuring Oleksandra Zaritska of KAZKA, the only Ukrainian musician who was able to get to the United States for SXSW.
Here are the other events happening. You can also find the full schedule here.
Conferences
- What’s Your Life’s Soundtrack? How Music Creates the Score to Our Lives
10:00am – 11:00am | Austin Convention Center, ballroom D
- Cannabis Evolution: Culture, Equity & Opportunity
11:30am – 12:30pm| Austin Convention Center, ballroom EF
- Elevating Communities That Created Pop Music
11:30am – 12:30pm | Austin Convention Center, ballroom D
Music
- Electric Anti-Pop and Soul
8:00pm – 2:30am CT | HouseParty
- Latinapalooza
- 8:00pm – 1:45am CT | Cooper’s BBQ
- BBC Music
- 8:00pm – 1:40am CT | British Music Embassy @ Cedar Street Courtyard
Films
- Mickey: The Story of a Mouse
12:00pm – 1:33pm CT | Paramount Theatre
- We Feed People
3:30pm – 4:59pm CT | Paramount Theatre
- Atlanta
7:30pm – 8:24pm CT | Paramount Theatre