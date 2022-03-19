AUSTIN (KXAN) — The final weekend of South by Southwest has arrived but there are still quite a few events to catch Saturday.

The keynote speaker on Saturday is Michelle Zauner who will be signing copies of her book Crying in H Mart: A Memoir. That will happen at 1 p.m. in the Austin Convention Center, ballroom D.

There will also be an Austin Stands with Ukraine showcase at the Speakeasy featuring Oleksandra Zaritska of KAZKA, the only Ukrainian musician who was able to get to the United States for SXSW.

Here are the other events happening. You can also find the full schedule here.

Conferences

Music

Electric Anti-Pop and Soul

8:00pm – 2:30am CT | HouseParty

8:00pm – 2:30am CT | HouseParty Latinapalooza

8:00pm – 1:45am CT | Cooper’s BBQ

BBC Music

8:00pm – 1:40am CT | British Music Embassy @ Cedar Street Courtyard

Films