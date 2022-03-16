AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite the current levels of congestion Austin drivers are experiencing, Austin traffic volumes aren’t quite back to pre-pandemic levels — and COVID-19 has altered some of our driving behaviors.

During a South by Southwest Conference & Festivals discussion Wednesday, Austin Transportation Department data scientist Charlie Henry spoke about some of the key transit takeaways and behavior changes during the pandemic.

Traffic patterns are uneven, based on income and population

Through citywide traffic data, the return to traffic has been uneven, with increasing pressure on lower-income residents compared to those in higher financial brackets.

In Travis County, people with the highest levels of income, on average, continue to work remotely, as of February 2022. (Courtesy: Austin Transportation Department)

From a national standpoint, the return to in-person work has largely been concentrated in lower-income, rural communities where the possibility of remote options is more limited. Austin-Travis County’s own trends of fewer people returning to in-person work is on par with other high population, high-income counties: The nation’s Top 25 counties for population all saw below-average returns to the office.

Less traffic has led to more traffic fatalities

One counterintuitive but concerning trend that emerged during the pandemic, Henry said, was a rise in traffic fatalities.

Nationally in 2020, there was an 11% increase in miles traveled along with a 22% decrease in crashes. Yet, the crashes that did occur were deadlier, with a 7% increase in traffic fatalities.

With less traffic on the roadways, Henry said the data showed a trend toward higher speeds and more reckless driving behavior, noting a “race track” type of mentality many drivers experienced.

In 2020, 34% of national traffic fatalities occurred among pedestrians, cyclists and people outside of vehicles.

Some intervention options available, he said, include:

Road diets: shrinking roadways to minimize vehicular traffic and reduce likelihood for crashes

Data analysis

Pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements, such as protective medians, enhanced striping, increased designated lane networks citywide

Increased pedestrian, bike usage while less transit riders

With the onset of the pandemic, Henry said there was more trepidation among mass transit users to access those same services, due to surface contact concerns. Yet, Henry said the majority of people using mass transit in Austin are also people dependent on it for transportation, meaning they needed to turn to alternate resources for mobility.

That led to an increase in micromobility services, such as scooter and electric bike usage. This followed an initial micromobility decline in March and April 2020, when companies pulled some of their devices due to uncertainty about surface contact issues.

With these three problems, Henry highlighted three action items city leaders can take to mitigate safety and accessibility issues:

Utilize data to pinpoint trouble areas, re-evaluate priorities

Increase mass transit offerings for essential workers

Take active role in safety improvements via intentionality in designs, data analysis

As to whether traffic is back to normal? Henry said I-35 and MoPac Expressway levels are back to pre-pandemic levels due to their thoroughfare and regional nature. As for arterial and neighborhood streets, he said those traffic levels are still about 15% below pre-pandemic averages, as remote work offerings continue.