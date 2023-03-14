The City of Austin activates its Event Operations Center every year during the Spring Festival season.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As people flock downtown this week for South by Southwest, a joint effort between City and public safety staff monitors the crowds, ready to take action if need be.

“We have all of the public safety departments here in one location,” said Brydan Summers, the consumer services manager for the Austin Center for Events. “We want to make sure we have all the right people in the room if we need to make decisions.”

The Emergency Operations Center is located on Barton Springs Road, about a block south of the river. There are also various mobile command centers set up downtown by the city’s public safety departments.

The Austin Police Department also has designated officers patrolling inside the street enclosures on Sixth, Rainey and Red River Streets.

The Emergency Operations Center serves as a hub for transportation operations as well.

You can view a full presentation of safety efforts, road closures and transportation plans here.

