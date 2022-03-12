Here are some of the biggest SXSW events happening Saturday

The American Association of University Professors spoke out against Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s proposal to end tenure for newly-hired professors and revoke tenure for professors who teach critical race theory at SXSW EDU in Austin on March 9, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s day two of South by Southwest and attendees can expect a busy day of conferences, festivals and exhibits.

Here are some of the events happening at SXSW Saturday, March 12. You can also find all of them here.

Festivals

‘They Call Me Magic’

What: A docuseries about Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s life “both on and off the court.”

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: ZACH Theatre

Read about ‘They Call Me Magic’ on the SXSW schedule.

‘Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down’

What: This film is about the former Arizona Congresswoman who fought to recover after an assassination attempt in 2011.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: SXSW Film Theater at the Austin Convention Center

Read about ‘Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down’ on the SXSW schedule.

‘Spin Me Around’

What: This comedy film starring Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza is about an excursion to Italy that was supposed to be a romantic getaway and doesn’t end up that way.

When: 6:15 p.m.

Where: ZACH Theatre

Read about ‘Spin Me Around’ on the SXSW schedule.

Conferences

How to Entertain and Retain Gamers in 2022

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Fairmont

Read about the How to Entertain and Retain Gamers in 2022 event on the SXSW schedule.

LGBTQ+ Rights and Politics

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Hilton Austin Downtown

Read about the LGBTQ+ Rights and Politics event on the SXSW schedule.

Decolonizing the Film Industry Pipeline

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Austin Convention Center

Read about the Decolonizing the Film Industry Pipeline event on the SXSW schedule.

Networking

Yoga Meet Up

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Austin Marriott Downtown, Room 401

Read about the Yoga Meet Up on the SXSW schedule.

Tejanas in Film – Latina Media Creators in TX Meet Up

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Austin Marriott Downtown, Room 401

Read about the Tejanas in Film – Latina Media Creators in TX Meet Up on the SXSW schedule.

You can see all of the Saturday events on the SXSW schedule website here.

Connected AF (alcohol-free): A Booze Free Bar Meet Up

When: 4 p.m.

Where” Hilton Austin Downtown, Room 408

Read about the Connected AF (alcohol-free): A Booze Free Bar Meet Up on the SXSW schedule.