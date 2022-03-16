AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the 2022 South by Southwest Conference & Festivals enters Day 6 of festivities, event offerings include analyses of last February’s Texas winter freeze, a look at some of Banksy’s most iconic works and how Generation Z is helping influence policy, technology and social issues.

Here’s a look at some of the free and badge events lined up for Wednesday.

Badge Events

Time: 10-11 a.m.

10-11 a.m. Location: Hilton Austin Downtown, Salon G

Hilton Austin Downtown, Salon G Description: After thousands of Austinites — and millions of Texans — went without water or power for days in February 2021, this session will analyze the events leading up to the freeze and its impact on Austin Water and Austin Energy. It will also explore ways to improve city utilities and emergency preparedness through emerging technologies and in light of climate change.

Time: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Location: 416 Congress Ave., Austin

416 Congress Ave., Austin Description: SXSW badge holders can explore one of the largest private collections of Banksy’s artwork, including a limited edition of “Girl with Balloon Red” and “Girl with Balloon, Purple.”

Time: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Location: Hilton Austin Downtown, Salon DE

Hilton Austin Downtown, Salon DE Description: As the supply chain continues to affect numerous industries, including transportation-related construction and material costs, transit leaders are exploring trends and emerging technology in the realm of electric vehicles, self-driving vehicles, flying vehicles, drones and other automation and AI-related advancements.

Time: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Location: Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D

Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D Description: In the book “Ready Player One,” The OASIS is a virtual reality metaverse that served as an immersive platform for players. This panel explores the growing presence of virtual reality gaming and what kinds of technology is required for the metaverse, as well as what kinds of platforms these games will live on.

Time: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Location: Hilton Austin Downtown, Salon F

Hilton Austin Downtown, Salon F Description: This session centers around the fight for climate change justice and how to make this social advocacy more equitable and transformational for people of all backgrounds. Conversation topics include “movement-building, effective activism for systems change, and the role of philanthropy” in these efforts.

Time: 2-3 p.m.

2-3 p.m. Location: Online event, Channel 2

Online event, Channel 2 Description: While video games have been prevalent in popular culture for decades, the convergence of the coronavirus pandemic and remote working has led to increased growth and influence among gamers and YouTubers. The panel explores the impact platforms like Twitch and TikTok have had in expanding gaming to new audiences and giving a behind-the-scenes look into this fanbase.

Time: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

2:30-3:30 p.m. Location: Austin Convention Center, Room 16AB

Austin Convention Center, Room 16AB Description: “Young innovators are suffering from “Instagram Syndrome” – the idea that everyone has hustled their way to a fully funded company and a matching lifestyle by 30,” reads the description for this panel event. The discussion centers around the mental health struggles entrepreneurs face and what tools they can access to better handle the journey.

Time: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

2:30-3:30 p.m. Location: Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D

Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D Description: Pete Buttigieg serves as the 19th U.S. Secretary of Transportation and will speak about sustainability and current national transportation initiatives. A former presidential candidate, Buttigieg was the first openly gay person confirmed to serve as part of a presidential cabinet. Previously, he served two mayoral terms of his hometown of South Bend, Indiana.

Time: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

2:30-3:30 p.m. Location: Symphony Square Amphitheater

Symphony Square Amphitheater Description: With quarantining and social distancing in effect at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, live music performances took a strong hit and film productions paused as a result. This panel features music professionals who will explain how the music industry is adapting to new ways to create music, monetize efforts and connect with fans.

Free Events

Time: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Location: Austin Marriott Downtown, Moontower Hall

Austin Marriott Downtown, Moontower Hall Description: This panel is a live episode featuring the co-hosts of “The Boss Ladies Podcast,” a podcast that explores diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and how these perspectives bring value to policy, technology and social impact.