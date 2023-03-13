AUSTIN (KXAN) — A year ago, movie fans in Austin were just starting to hear the whispers of ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once.’ The film made its world debut during opening night of the 2022 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival.

“The movie becomes the first world premiere to debut at SXSW and win Oscar’s Best Picture,” according to Deadline.

The film is directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate and Key Huy Quan. The film is described as a sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Michelle Yeoh attends the premiere of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival – Day 1 at the Paramount Theatre on March 11, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: (L-R) Jonathan Wang, Daniel Scheinert, and Daniel Kwan attend the premiere of Everything Everywhere All At Once at the Paramount Theatre during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival on March 11, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Jamie Lee Curtis attends the premiere of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival – Day 1 at the Paramount Theatre on March 11, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: (L-R) Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh attend the opening night premiere of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 11, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Jenny Slate attends the premiere of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival – Day 1 at the Paramount Theatre on March 11, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Timothy Eulich attends the opening night premiere of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 11, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Ke Huy Quan attends the premiere of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival – Day 1 at the Paramount Theatre on March 11, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: (L-R) Jenny Slate, Daniel Kwan, Tallie Mendel, Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Scheinert, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jonathan Wang, Michelle Yeoh and Harry Shum Jr. attend the opening night premiere of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 11, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW)

“We are thrilled to premiere Daniels’ latest work, which is fantastically inventive, entertaining, emotionally grounded, and crammed with the exceptional creativity that makes their projects so satisfying,” said Janet Pierson, Director of Film ahead of the premiere in 2022. “Audiences are going to have their minds blown by this extraordinary feat of filmmaking.”

It’s not the first film to use SXSW as a launchpad. Here’s a list of some widely popular films that got a start in Austin:

Spellbound (2002)

Knocked Up (2007)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Bridesmaids (2011)

21 Jump Street (2012)

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Furious 7 (2015)

A Quiet Place (2018)

Us (2019)

SXSW keeps an archive of past films showcased during the Film & TV Festival.