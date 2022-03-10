Events you don’t want to miss at SXSW

(Sandra Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Dolly Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Lizzo Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Express)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — South by Southwest is back and giving guests a whole lot to check out— in person! It’s been three years since the big event has brought together the worlds of tech, music and film. There’s a lot for people to hear and see during the 10-day conference and festival.

Here are the big events you’ll want to add to your schedule.

Speakers

Lizzo will take the stage Sunday, March 13 to deliver a keynote address. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist will speak on her new unscripted show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The series is set to premiere this spring on Amazon Prime Video.

Beck will also deliver a keynote on March 18. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee will give an hour presentation. A day later, the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee will take the stage at ACL Live at The Moody Theater. A portion of the proceeds from this show will benefit Equality Texas and Transgender Education Network of Texas.

Other speakers include Broadway star Sara Bareilles, late-night talk show host Busy Philipps, Tony Award-winning “Hamilton” star Renée Elise Goldsberry, United States Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, TV personality Chrissy Teigen, Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, Austin’s own actor and screenwriter Ethan Hawke, TODAY show’s Al Roker, MSNBC President Rashida Jones and Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk.

Films

US actor-comedian Pete Davidson arrives for Tubi’s “The Freak Brothers” experience at Fred Segal in Los Angeles on December 6, 2021. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Roll out the red carpet! Here are some of the films people are already buzzing about.

‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ is about a group of rich 20-somethings that plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, then the party goes very, very wrong. It stars Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, and Pete Davidson. The film premieres March 14 at Paramount Theatre.

‘The Lost City’ — An action-comedy starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe. Bullock plays a romance novelist who gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire that hopes that she can lead him to the lost city’s treasure from her story. The film premieres March 12 at Paramount Theatre.

‘WeCrashed’ is a new Apple TV+ series starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. It tells the story of successful brand that tanked, with love at the center of it all. ‘WeCrashed’ premieres March 12 at Paramount Theatre and screened online March 13.

Disney+ Screenings: The streaming service will host three outdoor screenings at the Long Center. The free screenings include Jungle Cruise, Cruella, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

‘Atlanta’ — The FX hit series is back after an almost four-year hiatus. The show will close out the SXSW film festival March 19 with a debut of Season 3 starring Donald Glover.

Music

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Paris Jackson attends the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 honoring TikTok and Jeremy Scott at Pacific Design Center on November 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

This year’s music festival features almost 900 music acts from across the world.

Dolly Parton will make her first-ever SXSW appearance with a conversation followed by a performance of her new album. The performance will take place inside the iconic Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater, March 18.

Paris Jackson, daughter of the King of Pop Michael Jackson, will take the stage to perform her new music. “Jackson merged her lyrical storytelling with an unpredictable collision of alt-rock and folk,” reads her artist bio on the festivals website. Jackson has two shows, one on March 15 at 3TEN Austin City Limits Live and another on March 16 at Scoot Inn.

Billboard and Samsung Galaxy will host three nights of concerts March 17-19 at Waterloo Park with pop star Shawn Mendes, Latin artist Sebastian Yatra, electronic producer Kygo and rappers Gunna and Young Thug.

