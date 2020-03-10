Educators in Austin for SXSW rally to create two-day AltSXSWedu

Nathan Lord, founder of the startup MathMoji, presents his product to an informal meetup of people attending AltSXSWedu on Monday, March 9, 2020. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When the city of Austin canceled South by Southwest (SXSW) on Friday, many educators were already in town or on their way for the start of SXSW EDU, the education conference that was supposed to start Monday.

But instead of going home, a group of organizers decided to go as big as they could regardless. AltSXSWedu was born over the weekend, an alternative two-day convention starting Tuesday for those who were coming already.

“What an opportunity,” said Carl Hooker, an Austin education consultant who started recruiting presenters hours after the cancellation. “We have all these great minds in Austin; let’s get together.”

It’ll be much smaller — the space the organizers got donated, the new Rainey Street bar Idle Hands has a limit of about 200 people — but the spirit will be the same. “It’s going to be a lot more interactive, a lot more collaborative, a lot more problem-solving sessions that are taking place,” Hooker said.

On KXAN News Today, a group of educators from all over the world gathered Monday to kick off the alternative conference.