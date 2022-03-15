AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s not usually a topic that dominates South by Southwest, but its hard not to talk about foreign policy in a world where all eyes are on Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine.

While hundreds of thousands gather in downtown Austin to learn about technology, music and film, SXSW has also drawn talks about Russian misinformation, the future of elections, cyber security and supporting Ukrainian artists.

On Sunday the CEO and founder of Good-Loop, Amy Williams, talked about ways the advertising industry can help Ukraine. The same day, the European Union Delegation to the United States was at the Austin Convention Center talking about the EU’s role in combating this crisis.

“Geopolitics and security and defense would normally not be our priorities here at South by, we felt that this is the only way to include, to talk about Ukraine, to talk about how the European Union is supporting Ukraine and what the European Union and the United States can do together,” said Maria Belovas, a spokesperson for Stavros Lambrinidis.

A few days later, journalist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa and Peter Pomerantsev with the Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University discussed dictatorship and disinformation attached to it. The most glaring example is what’s happening in Ukraine, especially for Pomerantsev, who was born in Kyiv when it was part of the Soviet Union.

“I don’t think we’ve quite drawn the dots in our head and realized the systemic and global nature of this crisis,” Pomerantsev said during the panel. “This is a competition, and we may even use the word ‘political war.’”

And it’s not just the panels and events, there are also several artists at SXSW who are from Ukraine including the members of Kazka, a pop folk band from Kyiv.

The band has posted several emotional pleas on Instagram including one that roughly translated to: “Belarusians! Russians! Don’t send your children here! This is not your war! This war should have never happened.” It continues to push for rallies and to standing “against the dictators.”

And on Tuesday, a DJ who moved to Texas after fleeing Crimea in 2014 during the previous Russian invasion was scheduled to play at the Coconut Club Rooftop.

A week prior, the same DJ, known as Sabinin, was in Houston performing to raise money for humanitarian relief.

“The least we can do, being here in the U.S. watching these pigs trying to tear up my motherland, is to contribute through attending events like this, spreading awareness and donating to trusted fundraisers,” he posted on Instagram.

There are several SXSW events scheduled for later this week that focus on the war unfolding now in Ukraine including one about Ukrainian art, fashion, music and tech and the impact the war will have on those industries. Another will tackle how brands can advocate for peace. You can find the schedule here.