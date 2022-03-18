AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dolly Parton is here in Austin and taking over South by Southwest.

“I know I have a lot of Texas fans; I’m happy to be back,” said the music legend. Texas is happy she’s back in the ‘Lone Star State.’

The country sweetheart made her first appearance at the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals. Fans filled ACL Live at The Moody Theater Friday night, with some fans even braving the wind early in the afternoon to see the music legend.

DOLLY at #SXSW! Dozens already lining up outside ACL Live for a performance and talk from the Queen of Country! 🦋✨ pic.twitter.com/vNREFXBJyW — Ricky (@RickyG_TV) March 18, 2022

Parton promoted her new original novel titled “Run, Rose, Run” with a conversation alongside co-author James Patterson. The event was moderated by award-winning actress and Austin resident Connie Britton.

Dolly Parton takes on SXSW with Dollyverse. (KXAN Photo/Chelsea Moreno)

Dolly Parton, James Patterson and Connie Britton talk new book and album at ACL Live at the Moody Theater during SXSW. (KXAN Photo/Chelsea Moreno)

Dolly Parton, James Patterson talk new book and album at ACL Live at the Moody Theater during SXSW. (KXAN Photo/Will Dupree)

Dolly Parton, James Patterson talk new book and album at ACL Live at the Moody Theater during SXSW. (KXAN Photo/Kelly Wiley)

Dolly Parton takes on SXSW with Dollyverse. (KXAN Photo/Will Dupree)

Parton shared the love she has for Austin and Texas to the hundreds in the audience. She was even asked why she hadn’t stopped at many SXSWs sooner.

“What’s up with that,” said Parton. “I just never had the opportunity. I’ve done Austin City Limits, but there’s a first for everything, and this is a first for me, and I’m excited to be here.”

Parton said she’s made many stops in the capital city with her buddy Willie Nelson.

Fans wait outside ACL Live at the Moody Theater for Dolly Parton SXSW event. (KXAN Photo/Ricky Garcia)

Patterson and Parton shared the story of how they came to work together on their book about a young singer-songwriter trying to make it big. During the conversation, the two announced “Run, Rose, Run” the movie is set to be produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

Following the conversation, Parton took to the stage to perform songs off the new companion album to the novel. During the event fans were also able to claim NFTs from the legendary star.