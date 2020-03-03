Chris Evans, Eric Andre and Andrew Yang added to list of SXSW featured speakers

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 29: Actor Chris Evans speaks onstage at “Wind River” special screening at SCADShow on November 29, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WIND RIVER)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — South by Southwest has added two new keynote events and 14 new speakers to the list of events for the conference and festival.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, comedian Eric Andre and fashion model Karlie Kloss, actors Chris Evans and Kumail Nanjiani have been added to the roster of featured speakers for the festival that runs from March 13-22.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and astronauts Jasmine Moghneli, Tyler N. “Nick” Hague and CNN Business writer Jackie Watties to talk about the future of space exploration.

Chief Creative Officer of TBWA\Media Arts Lab Brent Anderson will be a keynote speaker covering a presentation on “5 Ways You’re Killing Your Creative Potential.”

Director Judd Apatow, Kim Kardashian West, and the frontmen for the band Nine Inch Nails were added to the list of featured speakers several weeks ago.

These additions come after Facebook and Intel pulled out of the conference earlier this week due to concerns over the Coronavirus and a petition to cancel SXSW all together has reached over 35,000 signature as of Tuesday night.

Despite the concern, SXSW organizers say the festival will move forward as planned, “with the health and safety of our attendees, staff, and volunteers as our top priority,” organizers wrote Monday.

The conference drew 73,716 attendees last year, 19,166 of whom came from outside the U.S. Combined with SXSW Gaming and SXSW EDU, which starts next week, the 2019 event drew 417,400 attendees, organizers said. An economic impact report found it contributed $355.9 million to the local economy.

More information on the updated list of keynote events and speakers is on the SXSW online schedule.