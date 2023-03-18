AUSTIN (KXAN) — After rainy weather canceled Billboard’s concert at South by Southwest on Thursday, the music company announced ticket buyers would be refunded.

The March 16 concert was supposed to be the first night of Billboard’s The State at SXSW series, which continued Friday night and will end Saturday. The events are held outdoors at the Moody Amphitheater.

“All tickets purchased for this concert through the Moody Amphitheater box office or Ticketmaster will be refunded,” Billboard said Friday on Twitter.

Billboard added that original ticket purchasers will get more information and refunds from Ticketmaster.

Performers on March 16 were to include Lil Yachty, Lola Brooke and Armani White.

SXSW organizers moved other Thursday outdoor events, including the community concerts near Lady Bird Lake, indoors to the Austin Convention Center.

The Billboard concert series ends Saturday with electronic music from Kx5 (Kaskade and deadmau5), according to Billboard.