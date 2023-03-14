AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival is about to take a big jump.

Amazon plans to premiere “Air,” a film about Nike’s Air Jordan shoe collaboration with Michael Jordan, according to Variety.

“The movie will screen to the public for the first time at SXSW as the festival’s closing night film on March 18,” Variety reports. There’s a TBA on SXSW’s website under the Closing Night Special Screening at Paramount Theatre at 6:30 p.m.

The publication tried to get Amazon to confirm the SXSW premiere but the company declined to comment.

“‘Air’ reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand,” the movie description from Amazon reveals.

The cast includes Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Matthew Maher, Marlon Wayans, Jay Mohr, Julius Tennon, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis.

This would be the second film starring Affleck to premiere at SXSW. Austin director Robert Rodriguez’s “Hypnotic” debuted during the first weekend of the Film & TV Festival. “A detective becomes entangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program while investigating a string of reality-bending crimes,” SXSW website said.

The film was shot in Austin. In 2021, Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez reportedly lived in the capital city during filming.

“Air” is set to be released in theaters on April 5. That would make it the first Amazon Studios film to be released in theaters and not exclusively on Prime Video.