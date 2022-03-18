AUSTIN (KXAN) — Friday’s South by Southwest Conference & Festivals lineup includes conversations on the American opioid crisis, the future of food in the United States, the influence of NFTs on world currency and a look at gender disparities in the music industry.

Here’s a look at some of the top badge and free events to check out on Friday.

Badge Events

Time: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

8 a.m.-7 p.m. Location: SXSW Center

SXSW Center Description: The Future of Food includes interactive panels, round-table discussions, live art, tastings and and other elements.

Time: 10-11 a.m.

10-11 a.m. Location: Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D

Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D Description: The panel will focus on closing the gap between digital and physical NFTs, the growing popularity of NFT commerce and its global impact.

Time: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Location: 416 Congress Ave., Austin

416 Congress Ave., Austin Description: SXSW badge holders can explore one of the largest private collections of Banksy’s artwork, including a limited edition of “Girl with Balloon Red” and “Girl with Balloon, Purple.”

Time: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Location: Austin Marriott Downtown, Waller Ballroom DEF

Austin Marriott Downtown, Waller Ballroom DEF Description: Within the past year, Confederate monuments have been removed, public schools renamed and Juneteenth received federal recognition. How have digital spaces and media changed whose voices are included and which platforms have grown or siloed? This panel will look at social activism throughout history and the widening of voices and perspectives included in these conversations.

Time: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Location: Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D

Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D Description: The United States marked its highest record of overdose deaths in 2020, with more than 93,000 recorded — a 25% increase from 2019. This panel includes recovery advocates representing a variety of addiction and recovery nonprofits and organizations, as well as public figures working to combat the crisis.

Time: 12:30-2:01 p.m.

12:30-2:01 p.m. Location: Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, Lamar A

Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, Lamar A Description: “Mama Bears” follows the story of women who support their LGBTQ+ children regardless of preconceived belief systems they might have had. The film explores the influence of social media and convergence of politics, religion, faith and unconditional love.

Time: 4-5 p.m.

4-5 p.m. Location: Austin Convention Center, Room 17AB

Austin Convention Center, Room 17AB Description: Women and non-binary individuals make up less than 10% of those working in the music industry’s production and engineering fields. Project Traction explores how to lay the foundation to support women and non-binary musicians, producers and other contributors coming up in the industry.

Time: 4:45-6:21 p.m.

4:45-6:21 p.m. Location: Stateside Theatre

Stateside Theatre Description: Forty years after the release of Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin’s “9 to 5,” gender inequities continue in the workplace.

Time: 5:30-10 p.m.

5:30-10 p.m. Location: Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater

Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater Description: Dolly Parton partners with FOX Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs in launching “Dollyverse,” an interactive experience at SXSW.

Free Events

Time: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Location: The LINE

The LINE Description: “Offer Them Comfort. Offer Them Rest.” is a SXSW art program installation by Desireé Vaniecia, its title pulled by a poem on fear written by author Nayyirah Waheed. A contemporary painter who lives and works in Dallas, Vaniecia’s work centers on her personal fears for motherhood and coming to terms with them. Her artistic style challenges stereotypes of Black women in the media and her portraits “evoke both vulnerability and strength through posture, physical interaction, or compositional format.”