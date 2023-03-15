AUSTIN (KXAN) — For two weeks in March, thousands of people come to Austin for the South by Southwest Conference and Festival.

The festival offers music, conferences, movies and more, but it also offers opportunities for businesses all over Austin.

“We are looking at somewhere in the ballpark of $300 million in overall economic impact,” Matt Patton with Angelou Economics said.

While many of the venues are in downtown Austin, surrounding venues, restaurants and shops also can see a bump in business.

“That really is a benefit to all our live music venues, even some of the impromptu venues,” Patton said.

The Far Out Lounge and Stage has been hosting bands during SXSW.

“If you don’t want to go north of the river, there are plenty of places offering the same quality without all of the crazy down south,” The Far Out Lounge and Stage General Manager Clayton England said.

Happy Landing is a band from Nashville that played SXSW, but on Tuesday they were playing out at The Far Out Lounge.

“It is a great spot,” band member Matty Hendley said.

Happy Landing plays at The Far Out Lounge and Stage during SXSW.

England said people can still see live music without traveling to downtown Austin.

“We live south so coming down here is amazing and we get to discover all the small venues,” Ryan Barnett, who stopped by to see one of his favorite bands, said.

Barnett said he loves the downtown venues, but he also enjoys exploring venues around his home as well.