AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS crews responded to more than 100 emergency incidents during a five-day stint covering the South by Southwest Conference & Festivals.

From March 15-19, ATCEMS personnel responded to 106 incidents in total, treating 101 patients. As part of their efforts, 27 patients were transported to area hospitals, officials said in a tweet.

A daily breakdown of responses is available below:

Day 1, March 15: 14 incidents 14 patients 4 patients transported

Day 2, March 16: 17 incidents 16 patients 1 patient transported

Day 3, March 17: 22 incidents 18 patients 7 patients transported

Day 4, March 18: 31 incidents 26 patients 8 patients transported

Day 5, March 19: 22 incidents 27 patients 7 patients transported



Crews ran emergency shifts from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. each night as part of ATCEMS’ spring festival season coverage.