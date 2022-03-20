AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS crews responded to more than 100 emergency incidents during a five-day stint covering the South by Southwest Conference & Festivals.

From March 15-19, ATCEMS personnel responded to 106 incidents in total, treating 101 patients. As part of their efforts, 27 patients were transported to area hospitals, officials said in a tweet.

A daily breakdown of responses is available below:

  • Day 1, March 15:
    • 14 incidents
    • 14 patients
    • 4 patients transported
  • Day 2, March 16:
    • 17 incidents
    • 16 patients
    • 1 patient transported
  • Day 3, March 17:
    • 22 incidents
    • 18 patients
    • 7 patients transported
  • Day 4, March 18:
    • 31 incidents
    • 26 patients
    • 8 patients transported
  • Day 5, March 19:
    • 22 incidents
    • 27 patients
    • 7 patients transported

Crews ran emergency shifts from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. each night as part of ATCEMS’ spring festival season coverage.