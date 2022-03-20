AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS crews responded to more than 100 emergency incidents during a five-day stint covering the South by Southwest Conference & Festivals.
From March 15-19, ATCEMS personnel responded to 106 incidents in total, treating 101 patients. As part of their efforts, 27 patients were transported to area hospitals, officials said in a tweet.
A daily breakdown of responses is available below:
- Day 1, March 15:
- 14 incidents
- 14 patients
- 4 patients transported
- Day 2, March 16:
- 17 incidents
- 16 patients
- 1 patient transported
- Day 3, March 17:
- 22 incidents
- 18 patients
- 7 patients transported
- Day 4, March 18:
- 31 incidents
- 26 patients
- 8 patients transported
- Day 5, March 19:
- 22 incidents
- 27 patients
- 7 patients transported
Crews ran emergency shifts from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. each night as part of ATCEMS’ spring festival season coverage.