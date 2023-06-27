AUSTIN (KXAN) – Members of the Austin Parks and Recreation Board voted Monday night to recommend that Austin City Council work to make sure artists who play at the South by Southwest music festival receive “fair pay” for their work.

The board voted unanimously to recommend the council do two things in the future:

tell the city manager, legal department and Parks and Rec to negotiate guarantees of fair pay with SXSW for domestic artists who perform at city-owned spaces.

require changes to artist pay and compensation by SXSW before the city waives fees at city-owned spaces

As KXAN reported in February, the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers (UMAW) launched a campaign on Feb. 7 against the festival, claiming that musicians are underpaid with some artists receiving only $100 for their performances, according to a UMAW page on Action Network.

The union said in February performers are offered entry wristbands or $100 for solo and duo performers and $250 for bands. This claim is supported by the SXSW Support webpage.

Festival organizers said Monday changes are coming next year.

“For 2024, SXSW is expanding the artist credential to include all the benefits of the music badge valued at $995 plus artists-only benefits such as one-on-one mentorship sessions. This credential is not sold and is only for official performers,” said attorney Michael Whellan who spoke on behalf of SXSW.

Musicians and their supporters said change is badly needed.

“SXSW hasn’t changed their compensation package over 10 years and of course of those years were pandemic years. We are coming out of the pandemic, and we are in an affordability crisis, so it’s a great time for the music community and the big players in the community, SXSW and the City of Austin to examine pay issues,” said Anne-Charlotte Patterson, vice chair of the City of Austin Music Commission.