Austin FC goalkeeper’s SXSW talk centers on sports, activism

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When he’s not stopping shots for Austin FC, goalkeeper Brad Stuver is all about using his status as a professional athlete for good.

Stuver and Austin FC broadcaster Michael Lahoud took part in a SXSW discussion Monday titled, “Athlete Activism: Using Sport for Social Good.” Stuver isn’t one to shy away from tough subjects, including his opposition to those who want to stop a transgender child’s participation in youth sports.

Along with his activism at the policy level, Stuver is involved with The Laundry Project, which helps low-income families wash their clothes free of charge at laundromats around Austin.

Stuver said part of activism and making your voice heard is to first find someone who you trust to talk to.

“Find somebody that you’re comfortable speaking with, and use them as a mentor,” Stuver said. “If you do it with someone who has been there, done it … someone that you trust, it gets a little bit easier and then you learn.”

Stuver has made seven saves in three matches for Austin FC this season, helping the club in its second season in Major League Soccer to a 2-1 start.