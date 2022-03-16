AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s something you might do on Valentine’s Day or Mother’s Day without even recognizing it.

Do you buy flowers, take your partner to dinner, write a nice letter? You’re changing your behavior because someone out in the world decided you should.

That’s exactly what the founder of Peace One Day, Jeremy Gilley, hoped would happen when he set out to create the International Day of Peace, which was established by the United Nations General Assembly four decades ago. That day is recognized by every country in the world on Sept. 21 as 24-hours of non-violence and cease-fire, according to the UN.

Gilley spoke at South by Southwest Wednesday with the backdrop of Russia continuing its bloody assault on Ukraine. Peace One Day works closely with the UN and experts in international law say Russia is in clear violation of UN charter.

Regardless, Gilley said 95% of violence is actually in homes, our communities, schools and workplaces — not in war. Peace, he said, must be acknowledged and worked on in our immediate circles too.

“It’s all about the numbers”

Like Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, it wouldn’t be a well-known and widely practiced holiday without people knowing about it. You wouldn’t feel as obligated to buy your girlfriend flowers on Valentine’s Day if millions of others weren’t doing it.

That can be quantified with flower and chocolate sales but what about for peace? Gilley says they can quantify in awareness.

Roughly 2 billion people around the world are aware of peace day, Gilley reported. He knows that because his nonprofit contracts firms that dig through hashtags, cyber-engagement, traditional media reach and software.

That data can be used to show that people are tangibly seeing the message and in many cases seeking out resources and additional information — leading to ultimate action.

The goal is to reach 3 billion people by the end of 2025, Gilley said.

Why digital matters

Gilley recalled how in March 2020 he was prepared to host a massive event in New York and all of a sudden their work came to a screeching halt. The pandemic made Peace One Day take a turn, but it wasn’t for the worst.

“‘We’re just going to go digital,'” Gilley recalls the nonprofit deciding. “What was really fascinating … it was actually much better.”

Gilley said the digital version of their awareness event in 2020 resulted in the following:

More people at the highest levels agreed to participate

The cost of doing events was 20% what it was for a live audience event

Data collecting was easier

You got feedback and information from the audience like never before

“If you’re a campaign trying to hit very large numbers you just wouldn’t go back,” he said.

‘I knew we had to get to a lot of people’

While digital has become a focus for Gilley and his team, the reliance they’ve had on large corporations has stayed the constant.

Peace One Day connected with Axe for a Super Bowl commercial with the theme “make love, not war.” They’ve also worked with major companies like Coca-Cola.

“I knew what was going on, I knew that they were all being exposed and some of those people were going remember,” Gilley said.

Gilley also talked about wondering if he should be working major corporations after a member of the audience asked about company authenticity, but ultimately said you can’t bring education to people if you’re not at the table.

“Let’s not talk about what they did yesterday,” he said. “Let’s have that conversation.”

Why the 21st?

In a quick explanation of how this internationally recognized holiday came to be, Gilley revelated his grandfather was a Japanese prisoner of war during WWII.

When Gilley’s grandfather was finally released he made it home with 21 of his friends, which is why 21 became his lucky number.

Gilley’s grandfather would later die due to lingering impacts of the bomb when Gilley was a boy, he said.