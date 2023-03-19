AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Sunday, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport provided information on the number of passengers arriving and departing from the airport since the beginning of the 2023 South by Southwest Conference & Festivals.

The airport said three of the Spring/SXSW travel dates so far ranked in the top 10 for record-breaking days at AUS. Those days include March 10 at No. 2, March 13 at No. 3, and March 12 at No. 5.

“Passenger numbers have been high, and the airport has been managing the high volume of passengers pretty smoothly. The preparations and extra staffing implemented by the airport and our partners have paid off” airport officials said.

The average number for each day has been more than 30,000.

March 9: 33,858

March 10: 36,841

March 11: 29,584

March 12: 35,506

March 13: 36,265

March 14: 30,651

March 15: 31,047

March 16: 29,068

March 17: 27,172

March 18: 24,296

March 19: More than 30,000 projected

The airport said a high volume of travelers was expected this week for the PGA tournament. AUS also said it was also considering how Spring Break impacts traveling.

“It’s not expected to be as busy as SXSW but will still be higher than usual passenger numbers,” airport officials added about upcoming travel numbers.