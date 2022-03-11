SXSW: Must-see events on Friday March 11

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The SXSW music festival starts Friday. Below are some events that you don’t want to miss (and if you’re looking for free events, scroll to the bottom of the story).
Keynote Speaker Alexis McGill Johnson
- Time: 1-2 p.m.
- Location: Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D
- Description: SXSW’s keynote speaker this year is Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.
70M Excluded: The Justice Impacted Workforce
- Time: 2:30-3:30 p.m.
- Location: Hilton Austin Downtown, Salon B
- Description: Speakers will discuss how companies can tap into the underutilized talent pool of workers with criminal records to create equity in the American workforce, education and public life for marginalized groups.
Remote Inc: How to Thrive at Work Wherever You Are
- Time: 4-5 p.m.
- Location: Austin Convention Center, Room 10AB
- Description: Author Alexandra Samuel and moderator James Russell lead a session on remote and office work, focusing on how employers can reinvent how they work to thrive.
John Cleese in Conversation
- Time: 7:30-9:30 p.m.
- Location: Esther’s Follies, 525 E 6th St.
- Description: John Cleese joins comedians to discuss his career and creating comedy today.
Texas Shorts Program
- Time: 8-9:45 p.m.
- Location: SXSW Film Theater, 500 E Cesar Chavez St.
- Description: Part of the SXSW shorts program, this session shows short films shot in, about, or related to Texas.
Friday Night, attendees can go to several SXSW kickoff events near the festival
Kickoff Parties & Happy Hours
- Film Industry Happy Hour, 5-7 p.m. at Stephen F’s Bar (701 Congress Ave.)
- ZenBusiness Startup Crawl, 5-9 p.m. at Capital Factory (701 Brazos St.)
- Big Gay Kickoff Party, 6-9 p.m. at Rain (217 W 4th St.)
- Comedy Kickoff, 7-8:30 p.m. at Creek and the Cave (611 E 7th St.)
- Interactive Opening Party, 8-11 p.m. at Speakeasy (412 Congress Ave.)
- Lox Club ATX Launch Party, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Banger’s Basement (81 1/2 Rainey St.)
- Film Opening Party, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. at The Driskill (604 Brazos St.)
There are a few free events Friday
“Jamel Shabazz & Peace to the Queen” by Jamel Shabazz
- Time: 12-5 p.m.
- Location: Carver Museum, 1165 Angelina St.
- Description: Peace to the Queen is an exhibition featuring works from photographer Jamel Shabazz’s four-decade career. Ja’nell Ajani, the exhibit’s curator, and CarverMuseumATX director Carre Adams join the artist in conversation about his portraits of Black, Brown and Indigenous women of color.
Just Food: Community, Culture, and Economy
- Time: 2:30-5 p.m.
- Location: King-Seabrook Chapel, 900 Chicon St., Austin
- Description: More than 20 advocates, journalists, chefs, researchers, business leaders and more will talk about reviving traditional foodways, the intersection of food, labor and economic justice, and hopes for an inclusive and just future of food.