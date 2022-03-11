SXSW: Must-see events on Friday March 11

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC faces its first road test of the season after starting the season scorching hot with two wins at home.

Granted, Verde defeated two of the bottom teams in the league in its first two games, but it did so in dominant fashion with 10 goals. Q2 Stadium was rocking as Austin's offense moved the crowd into a frenzy with 5-0 and 5-1 wins over FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami.