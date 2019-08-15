One in custody after SWAT situation in Lakeway neighborhood

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — SWAT teams have taken a suspect into custody Thursday after they barricaded themselves in their home in a Lakeway neighborhood.

According to police, the male suspect barricaded himself a home on Green Terrace Cove, a residential neighborhood off Farm-to-Market Road 620. The call came in around 10:20 a.m.

Neighbors in a one-block radius were asked to remain in their homes during the standoff.

Police say the suspect was armed, but SWAT teams talked him out of the home without incident. The also said they had received three previous calls about the suspect before the incident