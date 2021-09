AUSTIN (KXAN) — A SWAT team is responding to a report of a person refusing to come out of a building Wednesday in east Austin.

The Austin Police Department tweeted at 12:56 p.m. that people should avoid the area of 1034 Clayton Lane, the address for The Timbers Apartments, and that people around the area should shelter in place.

