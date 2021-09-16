Man arrested after domestic disturbance, SWAT callout in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police arrested a man following a SWAT team response at a south Austin apartment complex early Thursday.

Austin police say a domestic disturbance and alleged assault initiated the response at 11:44 p.m. Wednesday at the Post South Lamar apartment complex, located at 1500 S. Lamar Blvd. But after officers heard the man may have had multiple firearms in his residence, that led to the SWAT team assisting.

The woman involved in the incident had “relatively serious injuries,” police said, but she was able to get out of the area and away from the man. She was treated at the scene, police said.

APD said the man “ultimately complied” with law enforcement after commands were given over a loudspeaker, and although he was taken into custody without visible injuries, he was escorted into an ambulance shortly after he surrendered early Thursday morning.

Residents in nearby units had to be evacuated. APD said the man will likely face domestic violence charges.