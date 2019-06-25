SWAT responds to possible armed suspect in south Austin early Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A SWAT team responded to a possible armed suspect threatening self-harm in south Austin early Tuesday.

Austin Police said a check welfare call came in just after 3 a.m.

911 calls described a man screaming in the yard around his house at the 700 block of Plumpton Drive near South 1st Street, Police said.

Police responded and encountered the male suspect who went back inside.

Senior Police Officer William Costello said, “As the night progressed they tried to continually make contact with him and were unable to.”

According to Costello, a few people were inside the home with the man when the initial call came in.

Police believed the man might be in possession of a firearm and then called in a SWAT team. Those inside with the suspect helped SWAT make contact. The man later came out of the house “on his own accord,” Costello said.

The suspect is in custody and will be transported to a hospital for further treatment.

Police are searching the house to make sure it is clear of firearms. They say there is no threat to the neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.