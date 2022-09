SWAT callout in the 500 block of Delmar Avenue in north Austin (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to the Austin Police Department, officers are responding to a SWAT callout near the 500 block of Delmar Avenue.

That’s near U.S. Highway 183 and Interstate 35 in north Austin.

Police said the original call came in at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Road closures should be expected, and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

SWAT callout in the 500 block of Delmar Avenue in north Austin (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

SWAT callout in the 500 block of Delmar Avenue in north Austin (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

APD said EMS was also paged to the scene. Austin Police plans to hold a briefing at a later time.