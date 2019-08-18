SUV of Walmart shooting victim’s widower reportedly stolen, found wrecked in South-Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Just one day after the funeral of Walmart shooting victim Margie Reckard, her widower is reportedly facing another challenge.

Antonio Basco, who went viral this week for inviting the world to attend his wife’s services, allegedly had his SUV stolen and wrecked in South-Central El Paso on Saturday night.

According to Eduardo Moreno of El Paso Towing, the damaged vehicle was recovered on Sunday near the intersection of Gateway East and Grama Street just before the spaghetti bowl.

Photo: Vanessa Kondow

The SUV appears to have damage on its windshield, hood, and roof.

Photo: Vanessa Kondow

Moreno tells KTSM he towed the SUV back to Basco’s home for free after recognizing the man’s name from the extensive media coverage surrounding him and his late wife.

According to Moreno, Basco told the towing company that a pressure washing machine inside a trailer parked next to the vehicle was also stolen.

An El Paso Police spokesperson tells KTSM the department is currently looking into the alleged incident.

