Suspicious package at southeast Austin fire station turns out to be mosquito trap

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What was thought to be a suspicious package at a southeast Austin fire station on Monday, turned out to be a mosquito trap put there by city workers.

Austin Police Department responded to a suspicious package call around 11:15 a.m. after an unknown item was found behind Fire Station 24 at 5811 Nuckols Crossing.

Out of precaution, the nearby Southeast Branch Library was evacuated, and children were moved to continue their summer programs at Mendez Middle School. The area is just north of East William Cannon and Mckinney Falls State Park.

After officials investigated the package, it was found to be a type of mosquito-controlled device that the health department placed there. The device began smoking, but the reason why is still unknown.

The traffic at 5800 block of Nuckols Crossing was closed off in both directions for some time in front of the fire station, but has since been reopened.

Children participating in summer programs at the Southeast Branch for Austin Public Library were evacuated to the nearby Mendez Middle School but they’ve since been cleared to return to the library.