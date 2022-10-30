Image of scene surrounding suspicious death investigation near the 600 block of East 7th Street. (KXAN

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it was investigating a death downtown it considered “suspicious.”

APD said at approximately 4:54 a.m., a police officer heard shots fired near the 600 block of East 7th Street, which is near Red River Street, and found a man “suffering obvious trauma.”

Police performed life-saving measures, and the man was taken to the hospital where he later died from the injuries.

Image of scene surrounding suspicious death investigation near the 600 block of East 7th Street. (KXAN

Image of scene surrounding suspicious death investigation near the 600 block of East 7th Street. (KXAN

Image of scene surrounding suspicious death investigation near the 600 block of East 7th Street. (KXAN

Image of scene surrounding suspicious death investigation near the 600 block of East 7th Street. (KXAN

Image of scene surrounding suspicious death investigation near the 600 block of East 7th Street. (KXAN

Image of scene surrounding suspicious death investigation near the 600 block of East 7th Street. (KXAN

Image of scene surrounding suspicious death investigation near the 600 block of East 7th Street. (KXAN

APD said the homicide investigation was still very early and ongoing. Police did not identify a suspect or person of interest during a briefing held at 7 a.m.

The department first tweeted about the death at 6:19 a.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.