Suspect(s) burglarized seven cars in one morning at a Kyle apartment complex

As car burglaries increase in Kyle, one resident says The Settlement needs security measures

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Kyle police are investigating a string of car burglaries that happened earlier this month.

Seven cars were broken into one morning at The Settlement apartments off Amberwood South.

No arrests had been made, at last report, in the case.

Rebecca Garza lives at the complex and alerted KXAN to the crimes.

“It was a Thursday morning and I was out, getting ready to go to work,” Garza says.

That’s when she saw a neighbor talking to police: someone broke into her car.

“The back of her window had been busted open. The vehicle that was parked next to her also had a broken back passenger window,” Garza says.

Garza didn’t want to be shown on camera but sent KXAN pictures of what she saw that morning.

Rebecca Garza was on her way to work when she saw Kyle police taking reports on burglarized cars in her apartment complex. (Courtesy Rebecca Garza)

KXAN requested police records.

It turns out, seven cars were burglarized at The Settlement that morning in less than two hours.

“It’s too many,” Garza says.

Kyle police say this tends to be a busy time for car burglars.

“During the holiday times it goes higher and in the summer time it gets higher, when students aren’t in school,” says Officer Dago Pates, who specializes in dealing with juveniles.

Pates says car burglaries are also happening more often.

“It has gotten more frequent because Austin’s getting bigger, this whole area’s getting bigger; Kyle’s getting bigger, Buda, San Marcos, so there’s an influx of young adults or juveniles in the area,” Officer Pates says.

He says many times, those suspects will make their way from bigger cities like Austin or San Marcos.

In October, Kyle police made arrests in three separate crime sprees, most of them juveniles.

Pates says the best way to make sure you aren’t a victim is to lock your doors.

“90% of the problems could be avoided if people just locked their vehicles,” he says.

And take your valuables inside.

Rebecca Garza says the recent car burglaries have made her anxious; she looks out the window to check on her new car every few minutes. (KXAN/Tahera Rahman)

“Anything that’s worth some substantial amount of money or weapons, don’t leave it in there,” Pates says.

He says suspects steal wallets, money, important documents and even guns.

Pates also urges homeowners, HOAs and apartment complexes to consider more lights and security cameras.

“I don’t feel like management is doing anything to try to help prevent it, like putting up cameras, more lighting,” Garza says.

She says she understands residents’ responsibility to lock up and take their valuables, but when windows are smashed in, more needs to be done.

“We pay an extra $20 a month for valet trash service. I’d rather pay an extra $20 to have security service,” she says.

Garza says even notifying residents to the crimes would help keep them more alert.

“You would think that something would be done. That we would have some communication from property management, property ownership, that they’re working to do something,” she says.

Garza says she plans to leave the complex when her lease ends in a couple of months.

KXAN spoke with management at The Settlement apartment complex.

They refused to comment on security measures or anything else.

Kyle police say they’ve arrested and charged 33 suspected car burglars this year.

They say the biggest help in solving these crimes has been tips from the public.

“People like to think that sometimes when they hear something or they see someone they don’t recognize, by calling us it’s an inconvenience– it is not an inconvenience,” Officer Pates says.

He says in one instance, a neighbor reported suspicious activity and officers were able to get on the scene quickly enough to catch burglars in the act.

They say no tip is too small and you can always call anonymously.