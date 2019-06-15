Suspects allegedly set house on fire after stealing handguns, jewelry and over 40 rifles

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities are asking anyone to come forward with information about suspects who allegedly took handguns, jewelry, and more than 40 rifles from a house — which was later lit it on fire.

The Hill County Area Crime Stoppers and Burnet County Sheriff’s Office say sometime between suspects stole the homeowner’s belongings around 9:03 a.m. June 12. The sheriff’s office said it didn’t have details on the suspects as of Monday.

The home on the 1200 block of County Road 134 is in the Hoover Valley area of Burnet County.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kristin Davis with the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 756-8080 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 756-8477. You may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.