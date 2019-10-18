Suspect named in death of 19-year-old found in his car in Kyle

Davonte Miller (Acadia Parish Jail photo)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Kyle police have identified a suspect who they believed murdered a 19-year-old who officers found in his car last month.

Officers found Benjamin Albert Verse’s body in his car at a business parking lot on the 22000 block of Interstate 35 in Kyle around 12:42 a.m. while they were on patrol. After working with San Marcos police, they identified 20-year-old Davonte Tenille Miller as a suspect.

Miller faces a capital murder charge and may face additional charges, according to Kyle police. He’s currently in a Louisiana jail on separate charges — including hit and run, flight from an officer, and drug and drug paraphernalia possession charges. He has not yet been extradited to Texas.

