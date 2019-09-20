Suspect named in 2008 Hyde Park rape cold case

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Cold Case Crime Unit of the Austin Police Department has named a suspect in a 2008 sexual assault in Hyde Park.

According to the arrest warrant, the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) administrator found a match for the suspect, 38-year-old Armando Garcia Flores, Jr. in March 2019.

On Aug. 2, 2008, the victim walked up to an EMS unit which was at the 4400 block of Avenue A for an unrelated incident. The victim spoke to officers while being treated in the back of the ambulance for serious cuts on her face.

The victim told police that she was walking home from Walgreens and heard someone behind her. When she turned to look she saw a man with a T-shirt covering his face just beneath his eyes. She says the man then punched her in the face and her only memory after was waking up on the ground with her pants and underwear off. The victim said when she woke up the man was getting up from the ground. She saw blood on the man’s shirt and then asked his name, which he said was “Mark.”

In an Aug. 7 interview the victim added that during the assault she tried talking to the suspect to say she was hurt and the suspect replied, “It’s okay, you will be okay, I have to do this.”

APD’s Forensic Science Services was able to detect the suspect’s bodily fluids on the victim’s body and clothes. Forensics was later able to exclude the victim’s partner from the unknown male’s DNA profile.

When CODIS matched to the suspect this year the cold case was re-assigned to a follow up investigation. A photo of Flores was shown to the victim and she did not recognize him by the photo and said she never had consensual sex with him.

The suspect was not in custody at the time this article was written.