Suspect identified by UT police after alleged credit union robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas at Austin police say it has identified a suspect after responding to a robbery call Wednesday on Guadalupe Street.

Initially, UT police tweeted they were looking for two suspects in connection with a robbery at 2244 Guadalupe St., the address for a University Federal Credit Union branch next to the UT Co-Op.

A suspect has been identified. There was no threat of violence. UTPD has cleared the scene. — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) September 1, 2021

UT police say there was never a threat to the public.

When asked for more information, UT police referred KXAN to the Austin Police Department. We contacted them and will update this story when we hear back.