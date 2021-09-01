Suspect identified by UT police after alleged credit union robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas at Austin police say it has identified a suspect after responding to a robbery call Wednesday on Guadalupe Street.

Initially, UT police tweeted they were looking for two suspects in connection with a robbery at 2244 Guadalupe St., the address for a University Federal Credit Union branch next to the UT Co-Op.

UT police say there was never a threat to the public.

When asked for more information, UT police referred KXAN to the Austin Police Department. We contacted them and will update this story when we hear back.

