FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Derrick Jamal McKenzie, 22, was named guilty for capital murder on Monday, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

McKenzie was accused in 2013 when he was 16-years-old in the murder of La Grange resident Sandra Pfeiffer.

Since he was a juvenile at the time, McKenzie was sentenced to automatic life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving at least 40 years.