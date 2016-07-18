Suspect charged in deadly Northwest Austin stabbing

Editor’s Note: Following the original publication of this story on July 18, 2016, KXAN received information from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office that the suspect’s case was dismissed pending further investigation Dec. 30, 2020 “as a result of earlier having his in custody statement suppressed.”

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is dead after he was stabbed in a Northwest Austin apartment complex, early Monday morning.

At 3:13 a.m., Austin police were sent to the Colonial Village at Quarry Oaks apartment complex, located at 6263 McNeil Drive, responding to a report of a disturbance.

Officers arrived to find two men trying to load the male victim, 24-year-old Sankirth Gundam, into a car. Police say it appeared the man had a stab wound to his abdomen.

Austin-Travis County EMS took the man to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center where he later died.

The suspect, 27, has been booked into the Travis County Jail and charged with first degree murder.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the homicide to call their tip line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.