Suspect arrested in connection to north Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a north Austin shooting at the Galewood Gardens apartment complex Tuesday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the 9010 block of Galewood Drive at 7:30 p.m. The victim, identified as Antwan Danell Riddle, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center where he later died.

Witnesses at the scene identified the suspect as a man known by the nickname “N.O.” Investigators were able to identify him as 29-year-old Albert Ellsworth Hardy Jr.

Another witness told investigators they witnessed the shooting. They also said Hardy told them after he shot Riddle, that if anyone talked to police he would kill them.

Police were told Hardy was hiding inside one of two apartments in the complex. Management at the apartments told officers Hardy did not live in the complex himself, but had both family and a girlfriend living there.

Multiple residents came out of one of the apartments Hardy was expected to be staying in. One of them told police a man was still inside. Police eventually got this man to come outside and he identified himself as Hardy.

In an interview with police, Hardy denied any involvement with the shooting. According to investigators, surveillance footage from the complex showed Hardy shooting Riddle with a handgun he was hiding in his waistband.

When Hardy was detained police searched for any outstanding warrants. It was discovered that Hardy has an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide and battery from Louisiana.

Hardy was booked into the Travis County Jail and has been charged with murder. He also faces a $500,000 bond.