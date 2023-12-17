AUSTIN (KXAN) — Surveillance video shows the officer-involved shooting on 6th Street late Saturday night.

One person is dead and three bystanders were injured in that shooting, according to the Austin Police Department.

A nearby bar owner gave KXAN their surveillance video of the shooting.

The video shows officers approaching someone in the top left of the screen.

Then, the video shows officers drawing their guns, people running and the person falling to the ground.

While it’s hard to tell in the video, it appears the person on the ground had something in their hand pointed upward.

“As officers approached the suspect, the suspect pulled out a firearm and pointed it in the direction of officers and innocent bystanders,” said Interim Austin Police Chief Robin Henderson.

A few moments later, the video showed more officers approach the person, turn them over and handcuff them.

At that point, DPS troopers also approached another person who was on the ground off to the side.

In a later part of the video, blood could be seen on the ground where the person was.

Police said three bystanders were injured, and one was in critical condition. No officers were injured.

APD said it’s investigating whether the bystanders were shot by police or by the suspect.

‘I’ve never been as afraid’

A bartender, who wished to remain anonymous, said they were working nearby when the shots rang out.

“Next thing I hear it was like a firework and that’s exactly what it sounded like. I’ve never been as afraid.” 6th Street Bartender

The person said people started rushing into the bar.

“I’ve never hit the floor like that before,” they said.

It was a very chaotic scene for nearby bouncer Muhammad Abdullah as well.

“We had a flood of people come in. We got them in, closed the doors and the windows ASAP, as a precaution and safety measure,” Abdullah said. “If some people wanted to leave, we let them out from the back door just in case.”

Austin Police close off part of 6th Street after a shooting Saturday, December 16. (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

Abdullah said this is a reminder of why he takes his security checks seriously as people enter the bar.

“Always on alert,” Abdullah said. “We also have to be sure sometimes that people that are coming into the bar have a gun or not.”

Police body camera

The incident was captured on police body cameras and Henderson said it would be made public within 10 business days.

However, because of the holidays, it could be as late as Jan. 2.

Police did not name the bar where this happened.