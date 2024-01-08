AUSTIN (KXAN) — Surveillance video from a nearby business caught the moments law enforcement arrived to the Cowboys Game Room at 9411 Parkfield Drive on Sunday Morning.

“We see a man running. We see a couple of cars taking off,” said Glenn Reinke, the owner of a car inspection business next to the game room.

Police said 911 received several calls about people arguing at the game room around 4:46 a.m.

A nearby business owner captured video of the scene outside a game room in Austin where a shooting happened. (Photo: Glenn Reinke)

Officers arrived to find two men’s bodies outside the building. Both had been shot. A third victim, a woman, is recovering.

“My heart goes out to those folks. It’s senseless.” Glenn Reinke

Reinke said he and his wife heard about what happened and went to the area.

“When we got here, the whole place was taped off,” Reinke said. “The carwash, the door to our office was taped off, so we couldn’t enter.”

Reinke said his heart goes out to the families impacted.

“We don’t want that to happen again,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that two men lost their lives.”

Reinke said he worries about how the game room is open 24 hours a day. Other businesses in the area, that preferred to not go on camera, said they shared the same concerns.

“We all know nothing good happens at 4 a.m., 3 a.m., 5 a.m.,” Reinke said.

What rules are in place for game rooms?

Inside these types of businesses are rows of electronic devices that resemble slot machines.

The City of Austin passed an ordinance requiring game rooms follow a variety of rules:

Unrestricted access by police officer

Inspection by police officer

Game room sign required

Transparent, uncovered windows required

In 2013, the state gave counties the ability to regulate game rooms as well.

But in our research, KXAN couldn’t find any rules created by Travis County yet.

Houston’s Harris County and Waco’s Bell County do have rules restricting the hours these types of businesses can be open.

Employees at this game room told KXAN the owner and manager have no comment.