AUSTIN (KXAN) – A pugnacious hawk has been causing some drama in a south Austin neighborhood.

Axios Austin originally reported that the hawk swoop attacked multiple residents, and the United States Postal Service said it has to halt operations to neighbors within the bird’s reach until it pacifies.

USPS told KXAN that it had stopped delivering to several homes in Travis Heights to protect its employees from getting harmed by the bird.

“The Postal Service always strives to provide the best possible service; however, the safety of our employees and customers is our priority. With regards to mail service in the Travis Heights neighborhood, the presence of a hawk has prevented safe delivery of mail to a few of the residents on Milal and Kenwood streets,” a USPS spokesperson said in a statement.

Since hawks are a federally protected species, USPS said it contacted Austin Animal Control and the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department for assistance. And while the threat remains, residents must pick up their mail at the post office, USPS said.

“We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this may have caused and appreciate their patience as we work to successfully resolve this matter,” the statement continued.

USPS has a policy where they do not deliver to home if there is potential for harm. USPS said it would also stop services if something like a hornet’s nest were near a mailbox.

Birds being birds

“This is actually really common behavior,” said Nicole Netherton, Executive Director of the Travis Audubon Society.

“It is an instinctual reaction from the parents whenever they feel the presence of a potential predator. They don’t know we’re not trying to eat them. They just know that we are much too close to their babies,” she continued.

Netherton said this territorial behavior is not just limited to hawks – other species, like cardinals and mockingbirds, are known to swoop when they feel their nest is being encroached upon.

People can expect to see this type of behavior throughout the entire duration of a bird’s mating season – which starts in March and typically ends in July, Netherton said.

“This is common in mammals too. We just notice it more whenever these animals come with weaponry,” Netherton said.

More swooping than usual?

Netherton said that while she does not have data to back this theory up, Austinites may be noticing more bird attacks because of all the trees lost during the February 2023 ice storm.

“Even though [bird attacks are] a common thing that happens, it does seem to be just happening [more] – or at least being talked about more this year,” she said.

The Texas A&M Forest Service estimated that 10.5 million trees, or 30% of the city’s total tree canopy, were damaged after the ice storm.

Because of all the lost trees and limbs, “it could be that hawks and other birds are having to choose different nesting sites – or perhaps like not ideal nesting sites – may be places that are closer to homes or places they might not normally pick if they were given another option,” Netherton said.

And if a hostile bird has made a temporary home near yours, Netherton said to try to ignore it until the bird moves on.

“All the wildlife that lives here was here before we were – they were adapted to survive here,” she said. “People just need to remember this is a short-term problem. You might get a flesh wound if a hawk comes for your head, but there’s very little chance of you getting sick from it or anything else.”

“We’re sharing the space, it doesn’t doesn’t really belong to us,” Netherton said.