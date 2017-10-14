Supporters of Rodney Reed hold demonstration demanding justice

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Some University of Texas students and members of a group demanding the release of death row inmate Rodney Reed gathered Saturday at noon to “demand that the Criminal Court of Appeals take action on Rodney Reed’s case!” according to the group’s Facebook event page.

The group gathered outside of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals building on W. 14th Street. People dressed in black held signs with messages of support for Reed.

The demonstration comes after a four-day hearing to determine whether Reed’s original conviction for murdering Stacey Stites in 1996 should be overturned and re-tried after a friend of Stites’ fiancé gave a statement that conflicted with the original timeline of Stites’ death.

At the end of the hearing, the judge said it my take as long as two months to reach a verdict and the criminal court of appeals would have to make a final decision.