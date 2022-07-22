If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. Crisis counselors are available 24/7.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the launch of the new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline on Saturday, the three-digit number saw an increase of calls, texts and chats for help, according to the formally known National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

During the transition week from July 14 to July 20, data showed people contacted the lifeline over 96,000 times—this was in comparison to the over 66,000 the week before.

“This is an approximately 45% increase in volume between the transition week and the previous week,”

The Lifeline said this was a 66% increase in volume compared to the same week in 2021.