Stuffed pizza sandwiches recalled due to mislabeling, allergy concerns

ROCKWALL, Texas (KXAN) — If you have Banquet brand pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwiches, give the box a second look.

Astrochef, LLC., based in Rockwall, produce the sandwiches and are recalling 7,363 pounds of them due to the product being mislabeled and containing undeclared soy, a press release by the United States Department of Agriculture released Wednesday says.

The problem was discovered after several consumer complaints about some products labeled as pepperoni stuffed sandwiches contained meatball stuffed sandwiches instead.

The 10-ounce cartons containing, “Banquet MEGA SANDWICHES PEPPERONI STUFFED PIZZA” with lot code “5659915510,” and BEST IF USED BY date of “MAY/29/2020;” and lot code “5659918410,” and BEST IF USED BY date of “JUN/27/2020” on the package label are subject to the recall.

In addition, any box that has the establishment number, “EST. 46299,” is subject to recall.

The frozen products were produced on June 4 and July 3 of 2019.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The USDA considers this a Class I recall, which means they believe it’s a health hazard where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.