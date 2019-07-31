Study: Most Austinites can’t afford entry-level home

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The majority of Austinites can’t afford an entry-level home, according to a new study.

John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC concludes that 49% of Austinites have the ability to break into homeownership. That’s down from a historical level of 59%, the firm reports.

The average percentage of households that can afford an entry-level home of the 130 major markets the firm analyzed nationwide was 54%. The Texas average was 55%.

