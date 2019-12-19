Study: Austin’s Formula 1 weekend is not linked to increased crime, trafficking

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, steers his car during the first practice session for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Austin (KXAN) — As the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix Race approaches each year in Austin, it is not uncommon to hear calls to prevent anticipated human trafficking and crime mixing in with the crowds. However, newly published research suggests that before, during, and after the event, there is not a larger than usual uptick in crimes — sex trafficking or otherwise.

The study was led by Alex Piquero, Ph.D., a professor of criminology at the University of Texas at Dallas and Australia’s Monash University. KXAN is set to have an exclusive first interview with Piquero about his findings on Thursday.

The research was published Tuesday in the Journal of Experimental Criminology and looks at Austin Police Department data from before, during and after the 2018 Formula 1 Grand Prix Race in Austin to see whether a violent crime, property crime, or sex trafficking-related crime increased then. What the researchers found was that there was no evidence in a spike in major crime in weeks before and after the race. They concluded that crime rates, including for property crimes, violent crimes, and sex-related offenses, didn’t increase during the 2018 race in Austin.

The scholars working on this research say their findings are “the most extensive academic look” to date at the potential for F1 Grand Prix events to generate crime.

They looked at crimes related to sex and human trafficking such as aggravated kidnapping, aggravated promotion of prostitution, compelling prostitution, kidnapping prostitution, and trafficking of a person. Over the course of the event weekend in 2018, they only found a single case of aggravated kidnapping, which happened twelve miles from Circuit of the Americas (COTA) where the race happens.

The researchers did mention a caveat — that sex crimes are difficult to collect data on through official records because recorded evidence of these crimes usually depends on police actions (like arrests) and may not account for any under reporting which happens.

However, the researchers make the case for a more nuanced look at assumptions about how crime and sex trafficking could be linked to F1 races and other large events.

“The findings of our study should provide some comfort to public officials that the event is being staged in a safe manner, at least from a crime perspective—and especially with respect to sex/human trafficking

offenses which is a key aspect of the State’s requirement for the COTA track,” the publication in the journal reads.

Earlier this year, COTA and the track owners lost $20 million in state reimbursement funds for missing the deadline to submit a human trafficking prevention plan. State law requires COTA to turn in a plan to prevent human trafficking within 30 days of an event, a deadline they missed in 2018 according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Office. For the previous five years, COTA had received between $18 and $27 million in reimbursements from the state’s Major Events Reimbursement Programs for the Grand Prix event.

The researchers on the study out Tuesday noted that there is a “long-standing perception” that major public events and in particular sporting events, will increase sex trafficking and related sex crimes. The report suggests that future research should look at the potential differences in crime between car races and other large-scale sporting events.

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard is working on an in-depth report about these findings.