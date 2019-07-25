Students, teachers spend summer break producing ‘Frozen’ musical for new theater group

The core cast of MAD Productions’ “Frozen, Jr.” poses with kids at Primrose School of Crystal Falls on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Students rehearsed three hours a day this summer to prepare for Thursday’s opening of “Frozen JR” a production from the new central Texas theater group MAD Productions.

The group formed a year ago, a collaboration between three theater devotees, two of whom are teachers at local school districts.

“I feel like giving everybody an opportunity to explore the arts is something that changes their lives,” said Olin Meadows, one of the founders and a teacher in Hutto ISD.

Meadows and his co-founders, Rhonda Demings and Cari Ancelet, an educator in Round Rock ISD, founded the company to give students more opportunities to experience the stage. While they have good relationships with solid theater programs at their own districts, they want more options.

“Fine arts seems to be the first place that people want to take money away from and put it into other places,” Meadows said.

“Frozen JR” is an all-student production, since it’s happening during the summer (other shows during the year are a mix between students and older actors). Of the 31 actors in the production, 20 are students at Round Rock schools.

The musical runs Thursday through Saturday, July 25-27 and Aug. 1-3 at the C.D. Fulkes Middle School auditorium.

On KXAN News Today, get a song or two stuck in your head as the actors explain why they want to spend their summer breaks on stage.