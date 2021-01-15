Students may be 6 months behind due to pandemic, TEA assessments show

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Assessments delivered through the Texas Education Agency show that students may have experienced a nearly six-month learning loss directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic and standard summer academic slide.

The TEA offered school districts optional end-of-year (EOY) assessments at the closure of the spring 2020 semester and beginning-of-year (BOY) assessments at the start of the fall 2020 semester. The TEA wanted to provide a tool schools administrators can reference to measure student progress and plan curriculums.

Researchers who studied the data found that students experienced approximately 3.2 months of instructional loss at the onset of the pandemic due to in-person school closures and transition to remote learning, which then later compounded onto the standard 2.5 months of learning loss from the summer.

“The extended school closures and long-term remote instruction many students have experienced in the past nine months—in addition to the trauma of the pandemic itself, including the potential loss of financial resources and instability of food and housing—are likely to cause substantial academic impact,” the TEA writes. “The data reported here provide a unique opportunity to compare students’ understanding of the curriculum at two different timepoints during the pandemic with that of previous years.”

Using mostly the same grades, subjects and courses provide for STAAR testing, 63,255 electronic EOY tests and 648,609 BOY tests were administered. Average scores from the BOY tests were all lower than the 2019 STAAR scores, with “the most extreme drops coming from grades 4 and 8 mathematics, grades 5 and 8 science, Algebra I, and U.S. History.”

Due to low participation in the EOY assessments, the TEA cautioned against extrapolating those results to generalize statewide student performance.

Although the assessments were constructed with virtually the same blueprint as the STAAR tests, the TEA noted differences in the exam’s administration, including preparation, motivation and proctoring, which may limit results. However, the TEA said the results of these assessments may be useful tools in planning instructional adjustments for the future.

